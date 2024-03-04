Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 10: Yami's Film Zooms past Rs 50 Crore; Vidyut Starrer Lags Far Behind

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 opened in theatres on February 23, the same day Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk released. After ten days at the box office, Article 370 has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore threshold, whereas Crakk has been struggling to break even. Yami's film is a political drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, while Crakk is helmed by Aditya Datt.

In its second weekend, the Yami Gautam-led Article 370 has set a remarkable precedent. The Aditya Dhar production is doing well in metropolitan regions, and based on positive public feedback, it is expected to have a good run at the box office in the coming weeks. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore threshold, despite new releases this week (Operation Valentine, Laapataa Ladies, and Kaagaz 2).

According to early estimates, Article 370 earned Rs 6.35 crore on the tenth day of its theatrical run, taking the film's total collection to Rs 50.45 crore. The film's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 33.89 percent on Sunday. Morning shows had an 18.96 percent occupancy, afternoon shows had a 36.32 percent occupancy, evening shows had a 47.09 percent occupancy, and night shows had a significant 33.20 percent occupancy on its second Sunday.

Talking about Crakk, Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead in this action-packed thriller. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Crakk made just Rs 0.28 crore in India on its second Sunday. The film has grossed Rs 13.13 crore nett in India so far. The film received mixed reviews and has been caught in a downward trend ever since its release. Crakk also features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson.

Crakk is a story of a man's journey from Mumbai's slums "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, Action Hero Films, and Team, with Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey serving as co-producers. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment.