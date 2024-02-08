Article 370 Trailer Out: Yami Gautam Is Back with Another Intense Political Drama - Watch

Yami Gautam will appear in the upcoming film Article 370. The film as the title suggests revolves around the abrogation of the said article in the Jammu and Kashmir valley.

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam has made a name for herself as a rising star and is among Bollywood's most varied actors. She will be playing a strong part once more as the lead in the film Article 370. The makers of the movie on Thursday released the suspenseful trailer, which effectively depicts the social and political unrest surrounding Article 370, after the teaser garnered an overwhelming response from the public. The movie will release in theatres on February 23, 2024.

In the two minutes and forty-second clip, Yami Gautam finds herself torn between the political instability stemming from Jammu & Kashmir's special status and the obstacles the military and the political parties must overcome to get rid of it. A thrilling political thriller following the sequence of events leading up to Article 370's revocation is promised in the trailer. "Poora ka poora Kashmir, Bharat desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega," was the caption attached to the trailer by film's lead Yami Gautam.

The trailer offers another strong performance, inspired by real-life events. The political-action-thriller film stars Yami in an action-packed avatar. Article 370, which is directed by two-time National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, also features Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Yami referred to the film as a "bold chapter of India's history" in an official statement. "I hope the audience enjoys this genre-defining film," she stated, adding, "in my opinion as an actor, this movie allowed me to explore previously uncharted territory and offered me a role that has never been played before."

