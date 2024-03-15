Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark Globally, Samantha Ruth Reacts

Hyderabad: The film Article 370 has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office, not only confirming its commercial success but also demonstrating its narrative's resonance with audiences worldwide.

The journey of the film to reach this landmark has been exceptional, earning acclaim for its storytelling, performances, and relevance to modern socio-political discussions.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Yami Gautam shared the box office figures along with a caption that read, "The power of people. The power of a promise. The power of love. (sic)"

The film's total collection now stands at Rs 100.06 crore at the global box office. In response to the film's significant achievement, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Story and expressed her congratulations to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. She wrote, "Congratulations @yamigautam @adityadharfilms Rockstars!! (sic)"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

The movie has made a notable impact at the domestic box office as well, with a total collection of Rs. 87.57 crore. This showcases the enthusiastic reception the film has garnered from Indian viewers, who have embraced its insightful narrative and impactful portrayal of real-life occurrences.

The movie's success is not restricted to Indian regions; it has also made an impression in the global market. This highlights the worldwide appeal of Article 370 and its capacity to connect with audiences across borders, instigating conversations and discussions on significant subjects.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and starring a talented ensemble cast headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar, Article 370 has resonated with audiences by intertwining a captivating narrative that is both pertinent and powerful. The success of the movie goes beyond mere numbers; it signifies a victory of storytelling that strikes a chord with the emotions and minds of the audiences.