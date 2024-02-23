Article 370 Box Office Opening: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film off to a Good Start

The movie Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, hit theatres on Friday. The film, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is about the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Read on to know how much is it estimated to open at.

Hyderabad: The political thriller Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, released in theatres on Friday. The film, directed by National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is based on the PMO's decision to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The film is receiving a strong reaction in advance sales, however, pre-sales are being boosted by cinema lovers' day offer throughout multiplexes, which offer tickets at a discounted price of Rs. 99.

According to estimates, the political drama film has been released in 1,500 cinema halls and 2,200 screens across India. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to have a successful box-office debut. The film has sold over 80,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, and is on track to sell approximately 100,000 tickets on its opening day.

With the pre-sales the film has received, an opening of well over 10 crores would have been expected, but it is priced at half the typical ticket price. Nonetheless, Article 370 should earn more than 5 crores net, and it could go higher depending on audience reception. It is expected to outperform several big-ticket blockbusters like as Lal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, and Drishyam 2, among others based on its opening day numbers.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is based on genuine events surrounding the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in 2019. Yami Gautam and Priyamani play the key roles, alongside Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil, among others. Yami's film will witness a box office clash with Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk.

The actioner Crakk has sold approximately 45K tickets and is expected to sell roughly 50K on the opening day. Crakk should be able to open roughly 3 crores net, though this may fluctuate depending on word of mouth.

