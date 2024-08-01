Art Beyond Borders: Japan's Hiromi Maruhashi Masters Kerala's Classical Dance Mohiniyattam

Hyderabad: Hiromi Maruhashi, a passionate dancer hailing from Tokyo, Japan, has distinguished herself as an expert in Mohiniyattam, one of India's classical dance forms, which traces its origins to the southern Indian state of Kerala, often referred to as "God's own country". This dance, which has retained its popularity in Kerala, is traditionally performed solo by women and requires rigorous training.

Japan's Hiromi Maruhashi Masters Kerala's Classical Dance Mohiniyattam (Video source: ETV Bharat)

Hiromi's journey began 25 years ago, in 1998, when she travelled to India with a deep-seated desire to explore local art forms and master them. At that time, the absence of the internet and other communication tools made it challenging for her to learn about India and Kerala, pushing her to rely on books. Despite these obstacles, she was dedicated to her quest for knowledge. To the delight of both Kerala and Japan, Hiromi eventually emerged as a graceful performer of Mohiniyattam.

The first major influence in her learning was Margi Sati, a highly respected Nangiar Kuthu artist from Kerala, who introduced her to Nangyar Koothu. Following this, Hiromi expanded her repertoire by studying Kalaripayattu and Bharatanatyam. Her skills were further refined under the guidance of Kalamandalam Leelamma, a revered teacher. In total, Hiromi has graced stages at over a thousand performances both in India and abroad.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Hiromi expressed her affection for Kerala, stating, "I like Kerala just as much as my homeland, Japan. The people here have captured my heart. I have learned to speak and write in Malayalam. Initially, when I arrived in Kerala, the language barrier posed significant challenges. My first interactions with the locals were conducted through gestures. Gradually, I began to learn Malayalam, thanks to a Malayali friend named Rekha, who lives next door in Tokyo. Rekha would assist me with lessons in Malayalam every day, and I can now communicate in the language to a certain degree."

She further said, "My goals extend beyond monetary gains or widespread fame. I aim to become a great artist. She believes that her understanding of Mohiniyattam is still evolving and acknowledges that the pursuit of knowledge in this dance form will persist throughout her life. The overwhelming support and surprise from Japanese audiences following her performances remain etched in her memory, and she will always cherish their encouragement. Furthermore, she shares that her husband supports her artistic endeavours. "The culture of Kerala and Japan is almost the same. Therefore, Kerala did not feel like another country," she said.

Hiromi Maruhashi's journey is not just one of artistic ambition but an enriching transformation that cultural exchange can bring. By engaging with a diverse culture and embracing its art forms, she has not only established her identity as a performer but has also built bridges between two distinct cultures, illustrating how art transcends geographical boundaries and fosters mutual understanding and respect.