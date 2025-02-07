ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sonu Sood in Alleged Fraud Case

Sonu Sood was summoned to testify in court but failed to appear, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Ludhiana (Punjab): An arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood. Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur issued the warrant. The case filed in Ludhiana District Court pertains to an alleged fraud case related to the Rijika coin company, which the actor endorses.

In this regard, regular summons were issued to the actor to his Mumbai home address to testify. Sood failed to appear before the court leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant in his name. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sonu Sood in Fraud Case
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sonu Sood in Fraud Case (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hearing the matter, the Ludhiana court directed the Officer In-Charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood. The order read: "Sonu Sood has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way to avoid service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court."

The case related to Rijika Coin Company involves several scams that have been reported in the past. Based on the latest complaint, Ludhiana lawyer Rajesh Khanna who is prosecuting the case, said: "The client made an investment of $12,500 in the company through different IDs in the year 2021. Its value now stands at Rs 10 lakh. It was claimed that the money would be doubled or tripled in three years, but now the company has been evading his requests to withdraw money."

Read More

  1. INTERVIEW: Sonu Sood Reveals He Prepped Two and a Half Months to Perfect a Single-shot Action Sequence
  2. Fateh X Review: Interested in Sonu Sood Directorial? Read 5 Tweets Before You Book the Tickets
  3. Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Attack On Sonu Sood After He Defends Street Vendor Spitting On Food

Ludhiana (Punjab): An arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood. Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur issued the warrant. The case filed in Ludhiana District Court pertains to an alleged fraud case related to the Rijika coin company, which the actor endorses.

In this regard, regular summons were issued to the actor to his Mumbai home address to testify. Sood failed to appear before the court leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant in his name. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sonu Sood in Fraud Case
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sonu Sood in Fraud Case (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hearing the matter, the Ludhiana court directed the Officer In-Charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood. The order read: "Sonu Sood has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way to avoid service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court."

The case related to Rijika Coin Company involves several scams that have been reported in the past. Based on the latest complaint, Ludhiana lawyer Rajesh Khanna who is prosecuting the case, said: "The client made an investment of $12,500 in the company through different IDs in the year 2021. Its value now stands at Rs 10 lakh. It was claimed that the money would be doubled or tripled in three years, but now the company has been evading his requests to withdraw money."

Read More

  1. INTERVIEW: Sonu Sood Reveals He Prepped Two and a Half Months to Perfect a Single-shot Action Sequence
  2. Fateh X Review: Interested in Sonu Sood Directorial? Read 5 Tweets Before You Book the Tickets
  3. Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Attack On Sonu Sood After He Defends Street Vendor Spitting On Food

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CASE AGAINST SONU SOODSONU SOOD FRAUD CASESONU SOOD ARREST WARRANTENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR SONU SOOD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.