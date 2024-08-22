Armstrong Murder Case: Director Nelson's Wife Monisha Slams Baseless Allegations, Warns Of Legal Action

Hyderabad: Monisha, the wife of director Nelson Dilipkumar and a lawyer herself has come forward to address recent reports regarding a police investigation into her involvement in providing shelter to lawyer Mottai Krishnan. Krishnan, who is entangled in the murder case of Armstrong, the state leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has led to unfounded accusations against Monisha. She firmly denies these allegations.

Various media outlets have claimed that approximately 75 lakh was secretly transferred from Monisha's bank account to that of the fugitive lawyer, as indicated by the ongoing police investigation. In response to these allegations, Monisha issued a legal statement expressing her shock at the publications that inferred she engaged in financial dealings with Mr Krishnan. She strongly denied these claims, labelling them as entirely false.

Monisha's statement (ETV Bharat)

The statement further emphasised Monisha's appeal to the media and the general public, urging them to uphold ethical standards and to stop disseminating such baseless allegations, which she asserts are damaging to both her and her husband's reputations. "My client (Monisha) requests the media and others to adhere to basic ethics and refrain from publishing such baseless allegations which are harming my client and her husband's reputation," it read.

Monisha's statement condemned these publications, stating that they show a complete lack of sensitivity towards the feelings of those involved. She called for the immediate action of such publications, warning that should these requests not be honoured, she would be compelled to seek legal action to safeguard her integrity and reputation.