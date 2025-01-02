Armaan Malik Ties the Knot With Aashna Shroff; Check Out Dreamy Wedding Pictures

Hyderabad: Singer Armaan Malik, known for hits like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon and Jab Tak, tied the knot with his long-time fiance, Aashna Shroff, in a beautiful and intimate ceremony. The couple, who got engaged in August 2023 after six years of dating, celebrated their union with a dreamy wedding that has taken social media by storm.

The wedding took place in a picturesque outdoor setting, surrounded by vibrant floral decorations, creating a romantic and joyful atmosphere. Armaan, dressed in a soft pink sherwani, complemented his bride, Aashna, who dazzled in an exquisite orange lehenga paired with a delicate pink dupatta. The duo shared heartfelt glimpses of their big day with their fans on Instagram. Sharing a string of pictures, Armaan wrote, "tu hi mera Ghar," perfectly describing the love they share.

Their wedding was attended by close friends and family, with several well-known personalities from the entertainment and influencer industry in attendance. The ceremony combined traditional rituals with modern elements, offering a perfect blend of culture and contemporary charm. The couple exchanged garlands under the sun-dappled sky, holding hands, laughing, and celebrating with loved ones.

Armaan and Aashna's relationship has always been a subject of admiration among their followers, who have followed their journey on social media. Soon after the couple announced their wedding, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Pranutan shared a series of red heart emojis, while Sophie Choudry wrote, "Oh my goodness! Congratulations, you guys." Aahana Kumra simply wrote, "Congratulations." Varun Dhawan also liked the post.

