The Saga Of Rashtriya Rifles: Arjun Rampal, Ashutosh Rana, Piyush Mishra To Begin Filming In Kashmir This December

Srinagar: Bollywood heavyweights Ashutosh Rana, Arjun Rampal and Piyush Mishra are set to don the uniform in The Saga of Rashtriya Rifles, an ambitious film that will go on floors this December and release on October 1, 2026, coinciding with the elite force's raising day.

The ensemble cast brings together some of the finest names in Hindi cinema alongside Kashmir's own acting talent. Rana, Rampal and Taha Shah Badussha will portray officers of the Rashtriya Rifles, while acclaimed actor Piyush Mishra takes on the role of a peer baba. Legendary Kashmiri actor Zameer Ashai will appear as a doctor, with Mir Sarwar playing a local bureaucrat.

The Saga Of Rashtriya Rifles (ETV Bharat)

Joining them on screen are local stars Farhana Bhat, Yousuf Mir, Nazir Josh, Aqib, and Faisal Shaikh, sharing space with Bollywood names including Akshay Oberoi, Rajit Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Pawan Shankar, Jiiva, Famaan Khan, Nisar Khan, Darshan Kumar, Namashi Chakraborty and veteran actor Satyaraj. Remo D'Souza will choreograph a special dance number featuring Nora Fatehi.

The project is being produced under Taha Films International by Suhail Saeed Lone and written and directed by Manzoor Ahmed. "For over four years, I devoted tireless effort and in-depth research, working side by side with my writer to shape this ambitious vision. That dedication was rewarded on August 20, 2025, when the ADGPI granted its official approval for the film's shoot," Lone told reporters in Srinagar.

According to Lone, the film will chronicle the extraordinary biographical journey of the Rashtriya Rifles - from its inception to becoming one of the most formidable counter-terrorism forces in the world. "Eighty per cent of the shoot will take place in Kashmir, with the rest in Uttarakhand. The movie will be based on facts, and Kashmiri actors will be shown in positive roles," he added.

The Rashtriya Rifles was raised on October 1, 1990, by then Army Chief Gen SF Rodrigues, with Lt Gen PC Mankotia as its first Director General. Initially comprising six battalions drawn from regular army corps, the force went on to become India's frontline unit in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Writer-director Manzoor Ahmad and producer Suhail Syed Lone (ETV Bharat)

Director Manzoor Ahmed said the film will go beyond military operations to spotlight the humanitarian work carried out by the Rashtriya Rifles under Operation Sadbhavana. "From building schools and medical facilities to empowering youth and restoring peace, the film pays tribute to the joint efforts of Kashmiri people and the Rashtriya Rifles in transforming the Valley into a land of hope and progress. We are giving a platform to 400-500 local talents in this project," he said.

Ahmed added that the film will trace incidents between 1990 and 2019, capturing the force's sacrifices and contributions towards Kashmir. "It is entirely fact-based, highlighting their resilience and their role in bridging divides in the Valley."

The makers also extended gratitude to the Ministry of Defence and the ADGPI for approving the script, along with the 15 and 16 Corps, Kilo Force, Victor Force, Delta Force, Romeo Force, 92 Base Hospital, and officers and jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles for their support in bringing the project to life.