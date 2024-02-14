Arjun Kapoor Promises 'Mayhem' As He Unveils His First Look From Singham Again on Valentine's Day

Arjun Kapoor unveiled his look from Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial venture Singham Again. In the film headlined by Ajay Devgn, Arjun will be seen playing an antagonist.

Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Kapoor will be essaying role of an antagonist in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again is known. The actor kickstarted working on himself last year to essay the role of a villain in the upcoming installment of Singham franchise. On Wednesday, Arjun delighted his fans with his first look from the film.

Arjun is now officially part of the star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. He takes on the role of the antagonist in this next installment, facing off against four supercops - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Lady Singham.

On Valentine's Day, Arjun took to Instagram to reveal his debut as the villain in Singham Again. In his first look, he appears menacing with blood splattered across his body, while in the second image, he locks eyes with Ranveer Singh. Sharing the images, Arjun expressed his excitement, stating, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem 🚨💥😈 #SinghamAgain."

After Prakash Raj and Amole Gupte portrayed antagonists in previous Singham films, while Arjun's portrayal is set to bring a fresh twist. With Singham Again, Arjun is aiming to mark a departure from his usual roles, presenting audiences with a surprising new character.

Arjun's dedication to sculpting his physique played a pivotal role in Shetty's decision to rope him in as the villain n Singham Again. Singham Again is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Production is set to begin soon, with plans for August release.

