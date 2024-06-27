Arjun Kapoor Gets a Tight Hug from Mystery Woman Amid Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora- Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Arjun Kapoor recently turned 39 years old and the entire B-town poured best wishes for him on his special day. Numerous pictures and videos from his birthday bash were shared online, with his closest friends paying him a visit. With speculations rife about a rift between Malaika Arora and him, a picture of the Ishaqzaade actor has surfaced with a mystery girl.

Arjun Kapoor Instagram Story (Arjun Kapoor Instagram handle)

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a string of pictures with his friends and the wishes he got online. One such picture caught the attention of eagle-eyed social media users. In the picture, Kapoor can be seen getting a hug from the mystery woman. The caption on the photo read: "Twin Flame #DippityDippityDoI(HeartEmoji)You."

Arjun Kapoor Instagram story (Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor Instagram story (Instagram)

For the unversed, the lady in question is famous restaurateur Samyukta Nair, a close friend of the Half-Girlfriend actor. The two have been spotted several times together in the past as well, given the bond they share. Nair is the grand-daughter of Captain CP Krishnan Nair, the Leela group’s charismatic founder and runs high-end eateries in London.

Arjun Kapoor Instagram story (Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor Instagram story (Instagram)

From the Instagram Stories, it can be concluded that the two share their birthday on June 26. Arjun's sisters, Rhea and Anshula Kapoor both shared pictures featuring the two together to wish them in a common post. Other friends of the actor too made a single post to wish both of them.

This comes amid Arjun and Malaika's break-up rumours as the latter even gave the birthday party a miss. To add to the speculations, Arora even shared a cryptic post on trust. her Instagram Story read: "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned." It was shared with the caption, "Because gods going to tell me the truth somehow! And that’s the truth! So stay genuine!"

Rumours of the couple's split began to circulate on social media in May. According to a source close to a news portal, "It has happened based on Arjun's body language and current state. They've been dating for a long time, so it's been really respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still cordial."

The two are said to be dating since 2018. However, it is in 2019 that Arjun and Malaika declared their relationship on Instagram. On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Singham Again. The actor will be playing a grey character in the Rohit Shetty directorial.