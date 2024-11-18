Arjun Chakraborty, Aneek Dutt Mourn the Loss of Uma Dasgupta, Iconic Durga of Pather Panchali

Hyderabad: Uma Dasgupta, the actor who portrayed the character of Durga in Satyajit Ray's legendary film Pather Panchali, passed away on Monday at the age of 85. She breathed her last in a private hospital in Kolkata. The news of her death was confirmed by actor-legislator Chiranjit Chakraborty, who resides in the same building where Dasgupta lived. Her passing has left the Bengali film community and cinema lovers in mourning, especially those who remember her portrayal of Durga, the sensitive and courageous elder sister in the film.

Pather Panchali (1955), based on the novel by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay, marked a turning point in Indian cinema and introduced the world to the Apu Trilogy. Uma Dasgupta's portrayal of Durga, a role that continues to resonate in the hearts of millions of Bengalis, became one of the film's most memorable performances. Durga's innocent dreams, her playful defiance, and her tragic fate were etched in the minds of audiences, and her character remains a symbol of childhood in Indian cinema.

Her death has triggered heartfelt tributes from the film fraternity. Director Aneek Dutta, who made Aparajit (2022), a film inspired by the Apu Trilogy, expressed his grief on social media. "The Durga of the screen has gone away silently," he wrote, referring to Uma's distance from the limelight. Dutta, who had attempted to meet Uma while making Aparajit, mentioned that she preferred to remain private and out of the spotlight. "Unfortunately, we didn't get to meet her while making Aparajit. She was a private person, and we respected her wishes," Dutta said.

Actor Jeetu Kamal, who starred in Aparajit, also mourned the loss, writing, "Durga Bisarjan Holo today. May the soul of actress Uma Dasgupta rest in peace." The actor's contributions to Bengali cinema were further acknowledged by actor Arjun Chakraborty, who raised a poignant question on the importance given to artists during their lifetime. "How much importance did we give to people when they were alive?" Chakraborty wrote, reflecting on how the industry often honours its veterans only after their passing.

Uma Dasgupta's legacy is inseparable from the magic of Pather Panchali, which marked a watershed moment in Indian cinema. While she moved away from the limelight in later years, preferring to lead a private life and teach, her influence on Bengali cinema remained indelible. She had largely distanced herself from the media, with only selective appearances.