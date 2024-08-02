ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour Due To Health Issues, Announces New Dates

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Singer Arijit Singh has postponed his UK tour from August to September due to health issues. He announced the new dates via Instagram, expressing regret and thanking fans for their support. Existing tickets will remain valid.

Singer Arijit Singh (IANS photo)

Mumbai: Renowned singer and music composer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming UK tour from August 11 due to health issues. The 37-year-old singer announced the news through his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a post, writing, "Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows, and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion."

Arijit has shifted the tour to September and shared fresh dates with his fans and followers. "September 15 (London), September 16 (Birmingham), September 19 (Rotterdam), and September 22 (Manchester). Your existing tickets will remain valid. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude, Arijit Singh."

Arijit Singh, one of the most successful playback singers in Bollywood today, is known for hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, Kabira, Channa Mereya, Tum Kya Mile, Tere Hawaale, Tere Pyaar Mein, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Agar Tum Saath Ho, and Vida Karo, among many others.

