Arijit Singh Announces Five-City India Tour: Bengaluru, Hyderabad Tickets on Sale Now

Arijit Singh announces a five-city India tour from November 30, 2024, to April 27, 2025, featuring reworked hits. Deets inside.

Bollywood Sensation Arijit Singh Kicks Off Major Tour
Hyderabad: Arijit Singh, one of Bollywood's most beloved singers, is set to embark on a much-anticipated five-city tour across India, starting on November 30, 2024. This tour promises to deliver an unforgettable live experience as Singh eyes major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, starting from April 27, 2025. Tickets for the Bengaluru and Hyderabad concerts went on sale on October 21, 2024, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 80,000 across various categories.

Kicking off in Bengaluru, the tour will see Singh perform in Hyderabad on December 7, before resuming in the new year with shows in Delhi NCR on February 2, 2025, and Mumbai on March 23, 2025. The final leg of the tour will take place in Chennai. Tickets for the remaining cities will be available soon, generating excitement among fans eager to secure their spots at these highly anticipated performances.

Arijit Singh Five-City India Tour Calendar

  • November 30th, 2024 - Bengaluru
  • December 7th, 2024 - Hyderabad
  • February 2nd, 2025 - Delhi NCR
  • March 23rd, 2025 - Mumbai
  • April 27th, 2025 - Chennai

In a statement, Singh expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the stage, saying, "There is nothing like performing live and witnessing the love and joy of so many people. I am eager to see the audience's reactions to this new setlist- we have specially reworked almost every track, including the hits, to bring something fresh to the stage. The compositions will differ from released versions, and I have a few surprises lined up for the audience, too!"

A press release reveals that this tour will include a "transformative sensory experience" designed to redefine the connection between fans and artists. Attendees can expect meticulously crafted sound effects and top-notch sound quality that replicate a studio recording during live performances. To enhance accessibility, a ramp will be added to the main stage, allowing better viewing for fans in all ticket categories.

