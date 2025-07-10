'Are You Together Because This Happened?': Neha Dhupia Recalls Being Judged For Her Wedding Post Pregnancy

Hyderabad: In a recent candid conversation with a newswire, actress Neha Dhupia revealed a very personal aspect of her life about becoming pregnant without getting married. In the interview, she exhibited challenges, feelings, and questions from society regarding her unconventional journey from motherhood to marriage.

Neha and Angad surprised fans when they got married in May 2018, with barely any public knowledge of their relationship. Just six months later, they welcomed their daughter Mehr. The couple are also parents to a son, Guriq, born in 2021.

In the chat, Neha remembered the crazy time in which she was married quickly. She shared that she was actually pregnant at that time and hadn't even invited her best friend, Soha Ali Khan, to the wedding because they had decided so quickly. "At that point there was just chaos, I was pregnant… They were the first ones to know because I fainted on Kunal Kemmu while eating at a restaurant," she shared.

Neha admitted that her relationship with Angad was still new when they discovered the pregnancy. "You are also like… not married, you barely dated the guy," she said. The news was easier to share with close friends who were parents themselves, rather than with her own family. Opening up about how society often reacts to such situations, Neha said people questioned the their intentions.

"You are always questioned - 'Are you together because this happened or do you genuinely want to be together?'" she shared honestly. But for Neha, it all turned out beautifully. "There's no other way I would want it," she added. In another interview, she shared that her parents were surprised but supportive. "We were having a nonlinear wedding. My parents gave us 72 hours. I had two and a half days to go back to Bombay and get married," she remembers.