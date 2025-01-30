Are Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj 'Romantically Involved?' Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma is in the news again, and this time not for her projects but for her personal life. As per media reports, Sharma is said to be dating Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The speculation around their relationship first began in November 2024 after Siraj liked the actor's picture on her official Instagram handle.

As per reports in a newswire, the two are 'romantically involved' but want to keep their relationship private. A source close to the couple confirmed their relationship to a news portal adding that the two have been getting to know each other for the past few months. Despite the buzz around their relationship, both Mahira and Siraj have maintained silence and have yet to react to the news.

Mahira, known for her role in Naagin, was earlier reported to be dating actor-model Paras Chhabra. The two had met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. However, due to some minor differences, the two parted ways in 2023.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old cricketer was recently linked with legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Rumours of them being together swarmed the internet after netizens spotted Siraj in a frame with Zanai during her 23rd birthday celebrations. However, the two clarified the rumours by addressing each other as brother and sister.

On the professional front, Mahira has been keeping busy with a slew of projects lined up. Apart from modelling assignments and acting gigs in Hindi shows, she has successfully ventured into the Punjabi film industry. She has also been a part of music videos like Lehenga, Mexico Koka, Gal Karke, Rang Lageya, and others.