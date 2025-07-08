Archita Phukan, The Assam Influencer Behind Viral 'Dame Un Grrr' Reel, Once Paid Rs 25 Lakh To Escape Prostitution

Hyderabad: Assamese social media influencer Archita Phukan, popularly known online as Babydoll Archi, has taken the internet by storm after the success of her Dame Un Grrr reel and a contentious photo with American adult film star Kendra Lust.

The influencer, who has over 846,000 followers on Instagram, has become a top name on social media platforms, especially since her reel to Kate Linn's hit song Dame Un Grrr went viral. Her reel, which was a saree transformation, has been viewed over a million times and has generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms.

But it wasn't only the reel that boosted Babydoll Archi overnight to fame. Her name started going viral on search engines, with people actively searching for terms such as "Archita Pukham video viral Original" on Google.

Adding to the intrigue, Archita Phukan recently shared a picture with American adult star Kendra Lust, fuelling rumours of a potential collaboration. The two have been tagging each other on Instagram posts over the past few days. Phukan even shared a screenshot of a news headline suggesting that Lust is helping her enter the adult film industry, although neither has officially confirmed any such venture.

To quell the speculation without offering a clear confirmation or denial, Phukan shared an Instagram post writing, "Lately, I've seen my name making its rounds - headlines, whispers and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment."

She added, "Let me be clear: I haven't confirmed anything. And I'm not here to deny it either. Why? Because I've learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters, not captions."

In a 2023 Instagram post, Archita Phukan disclosed personal information that she was a part of the sex trade in India for six years. She stated that she was coerced into prostitution and paid Rs 25 lakh to get out.

"After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches, despite having paid nearly 25 lakh for my supposed freedom," she wrote.

Phukan revealed she worked alongside an organisation to rescue other women from similar fates. She expressed her gratitude to the unwavering support of a trusted friend and the organisation committed to aiding survivors like herself, through which she had been able to rescue eight other girls and women, giving them a chance at a new life, and that she felt truly happy about it.