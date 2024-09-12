Arbaaz Khan With Wife Sshura Arrive For Last Rites Of Malaika Arora's Stepfather - Watch

Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan attended the last rites of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, in Mumbai on September 12. Anil had allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a trail of grief and shock for his loved ones. Arbaaz and Sshura were among many celebrities who arrived at the Hindu crematorium in Santacruz to pay their respects.

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan Attend Final Rites of Malaika Arora's Father (Video source: ANI)

In the video, Arbaaz and his wife Sshura, both clad in white, can be seen making their way to Anil Mehta's last rites. Arbaaz seemed visibly troubled, a reflection of the deep impact of Anil Mehta's sudden passing. The shocking news of his death reportedly took place on September 11, leaving the family in grief.

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika's former husband, Sshura's presence at the last rites was a testament to their continued bond with Malaika and her family, as they came together to bid a final farewell to Anil. On hearing about Anil's passing, Arbaaz's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan along with his wives Salma Khan and Helen visited Malaika's parents' home. Arbaaz's siblings Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan also visited the grieving family.

Reports indicate that Anil Mehta's post-mortem took place that same evening around 8 PM. An insider from the industry disclosed to a newswire that the initial report labelled 'multiple injuries' as the cause of Mehta's death. Further information regarding this case is anticipated.

Earlier today, Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan were spotted as they left to attend the funeral, where they also sought to console Joyce Polycarp, who was overwhelmed with grief. Additionally, Amrita Arora and her family arrived at the ceremony to lend their support during this difficult period.