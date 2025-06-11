Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura's Pregnancy; Dedicates Tu Jo Mila Song To Her

Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan is going to be a father again! The Bollywood actor-producer confirmed that his wife, Sshura Khan, is expecting their first child together.
In a recent interview with a news portal, Arbaaz shared this amazing news."Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information," he said, confirming the pregnancy. "It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives," he said.
Arbaaz, 57, and Sshura, 35, got married in December 2023. Their wedding was an intimate nikah ceremony held at the home of Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, in Mumbai. Only close family and friends were present at the event. Arbaaz shared wedding photos online, writing, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"
Now, just months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary in December 2024, the couple is preparing to welcome a new member into their family. A few days ago, Sshura was seen outside a clinic in Mumbai. Fans quickly noticed what looked like a baby bump, which led to speculation. Now, Arbaaz has put all rumours to rest by confirming the good news himself.
Sharing his feelings about becoming a father again, Arbaaz said, "Everybody tends to be nervous. I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy. I'm looking forward to it. It’s just giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility."
This will be Arbaaz's second child. He shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. The former couple was married for 20 years before getting divorced in 2017.
The news has been met with love from fans online. Arbaaz even shared the news on his Instagram Story, posting a clip with the romantic song Tu Jo Mila playing in the background. The song gave a personal and emotional touch to the announcement.
Sshura also acknowledged their anniversary by sharing some lovely photos and a lovely message: "You brighten my world and fill my heart full... Alhamdulillah blessed with the best."
Now, the couple is moving into another joyous part of their lives as they gear up to become parents.
