Arbaaz Khan Attends Prayer Meet of Malaika Arora's Father, Kareena, Karisma and Others Pay Tributes

Mumbai: On Friday night, celebrities paid their respects at the prayer meet for Anil Mehta, the stepfather of Malaika and Amrita Arora. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The media captured moving moments of close friends and family arriving at Malaika's mother’s home here.

Arbaaz Khan Attends Prayer Meet of Malaika Arora's Father (Video: ANI)

Malaika's father, Anil Mehta, who passed away on Wednesday, was remembered by a wide circle of loved ones. Arbaaz was among the first to arrive at the Arora residence upon hearing tragic news, followed by his family, including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira, Arpita, Sohail Khan, and Salman Khan, who all came to offer their condolences.

Anil Mehta was laid to rest at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, where a number of film industry personalities gathered to pay their last respects. Malaika, accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan, and her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, along with Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and others, were present at the crematorium. Arbaaz, together with his wife Sshura Khan, also attended.

Following her father's death, Malaika Arora issued a statement asking for privacy during this challenging time. Her statement read:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time."

Malaika also expressed her gratitude to those offering support, signing off with:

"We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy."

Mumbai Police have recorded statements from Malaika, her sister Amrita, and their mother. According to the police, Anil Mehta had spoken to his daughters before turning off his phone, expressing his distress with the words, "I am sick and tired." Despite their attempts to contact him afterward, Anil had already switched off his phone.

The police investigation revealed that Anil Mehta suffered fractures from a fall from a building balcony, with the postmortem report confirming his death was due to "multiple injuries." The authorities are now planning to question Mehta’s doctor and other close family members.