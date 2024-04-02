Aravind Swami Likely to Replace Jayam Ravi in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

Hyderabad: Aravind Swami is likely to step into Jayam Ravi's shoes for the much-anticipated movie Thug Life, which brings together the iconic duo Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The film's shooting kicked off in January, but faced setback with Kamal Haasan's political commitments, causing delays and leading to Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi exiting due to scheduling conflicts.

Now, the latest buzz around the film is that Aravind Swami has been brought on board to fill Jayam Ravi's spot in Thug Life. While initially, Arun Vijay was rumored to replace Jayam Ravi, the latest updates suggest otherwise. However, an official confirmation from the makes is awaited.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The upcoming schedule of Thug Life is set in Serbia and is slated to begin by the end of April. This crucial phase will see the main cast members in action, likely revealing the final lineup. The movie is touted to be a period action drama, with Kamal Haasan reportedly portraying three distinct roles.

Arvind Swamy has a longstanding collaboration with Mani Ratnam, dating back to his debut in the 1991 film Thalapathi. In the gangster saga inspired by the Mahabharata, Swamy portrayed a conflicted character opposite Rajinikanth. His association with Ratnam continued with acclaimed films like Bombay and Roja, further solidifying his position in the industry.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan is said to be stepping in for Dulquer Salman, although nothing has been finalised yet. With potential changes still looming in the cast, fans eagerly await clarity from the makers.