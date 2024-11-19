ETV Bharat / entertainment

AR Rahman's Wife Saira Banu 'Announces' Her Separation: Statement by Lawyer

Famous music composer AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu has announced her separation.

Chennai: Famous music composer AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu has announced her separation. This couple has 2 children namely Khadija and Rahima

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. A R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," said her lawyer in a statement.

The statement further said that Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life, it said.

