AR Rahman's Lawyer Responds to Divorce Rumours Involving Bassist Mohini Dey; Daughter Shares Cryptic Post

Hyderabad: On November 19, music legend A.R. Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, citing emotional strain. The same day, Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey who has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide, also announced her separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch. Shortly after, rumours began circulating about a possible link between the two divorces.

Now, Rahman's lawyer, Vandana Shah has cleared the air regarding widespread speculation about any connection between the two separations, denying vehemently.

In a statement to a newswire, Shah said, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr. Rahman made this decision on their own." She emphasised that both Rahman and Saira made the decision independently after much thought.

The lawyer further added that the couple's separation was based solely on emotional challenges, and there has been no discussion of financial matters regarding the split. "It would be an amicable divorce," Shah stated, reassuring the public that it was not a case of a 'sham marriage.' She also requested privacy for both Rahman and Saira during this difficult time.

AR Rahman's daughter shares cryptic post (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Rahman's daughter, Raheema, shared a cryptic post on Instagram about hardship following the announcement of her parents split. The post, accompanied by an image of a serene landscape, read: "Through every hardship, there is ease. Your Lord is going to give you & you will be satisfied. Verses to live by." Rahman, in his own heartfelt message, acknowledged the pain of the separation, expressing that the decision was a 'shattering' one.