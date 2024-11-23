AR Rahman's Bassist Mohini Dey Denies Any Connection to Composer's Divorce

Hyderabad: The sudden divorces of AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey have sparked widespread speculation, with some fans and media outlets attempting to link the two events. The legendary composer and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation earlier this week, after 29 years of marriage, citing emotional strain as the reason. Coincidentally, Mohini Dey, who has worked alongside Rahman for years, also shared news of her own marital split on the same day.

In response to rumours and questions surrounding her divorce, Mohini Dey took to Instagram to address the speculation directly. She clarified that the two separations were coincidental and expressed frustration with the growing rumours. "I have been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it's about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Her post came just hours after AR Rahman's son, Ameen, shared a similar message condemning the 'baseless' rumors linking his parents' separation to Mohini. "It is disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread," Ameen said, emphasising his father's values and legacy.

Rahman's daughter Raheema also joined the conversation, posting a message that read, "Let's learn to respect and honour the man."

Earlier, Rahman and Saira Banu had issued a joint statement requesting privacy during this difficult time. Their lawyer revealed that the couple's decision to separate was the result of significant emotional strain and that they were aiming for an amicable divorce. While the speculation surrounding Mohini Dey's divorce continues to swirl, Rahman's family and the bassist firmly urged the public to respect their privacy and avoid spreading unfounded rumours.