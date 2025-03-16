AR Rahman Rushed to Hospital After Complaining of Chest Pain

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was admitted to a Chennai hospital earlier this morning after experiencing chest pain, according to reports. Rahman, 58, was rushed to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road at 7:30 AM, where he underwent several tests, including an ECG (electrocardiogram) and echocardiogram.

Medical sources suggest that the composer may need to undergo an angiogram to determine the extent of the issue. Rahman's hospitalisation has left fans concerned about his health. No further updates have been provided by the hospital as of now.

His hospitalisation comes shortly after a busy period, including a performance with Ed Sheeran at a concert in Chennai just last month. Rahman was also seen attending the music launch of his film Chaava shortly after that event.

The hospitalisation also follows a difficult period in Rahman's personal life as his ex-wife, Saira Banu, had to undergo surgery due to a medical emergency recently. Though the two separated in November 2024 after 29 years of marriage, Rahman and Banu continue to maintain a respectful relationship.

Rahman is known for songs like Jai Ho, Enna Sona, Tere Bina, Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, Rehna Tu and others. He won the Oscar for his song Jai Ho in Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

On the occasion of his 58th birthday on January 6, the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman in collaboration with his music institute, the KM Music Conservatory, launched the Bharat Maestro Awards to honour the legacy of Indian classical music legends and inspire future music icons.