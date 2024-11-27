ETV Bharat / entertainment

AR Rahman Makes First Public Appearance Post Separation From Saira Banu, Looks Visibly Sad

AR Rahman made his first appearance post-separation. He was spotted at IFFI Goa, visibly looking heartbroken.

AR Rahman Makes First Public Appearance Post Separation From Saira Banu, Looks Visibly Sad - Watch
AR Rahman Makes First Public Appearance Post Separation From Saira Banu, Looks Visibly Sad - Watch (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 57 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman made his first public appearance a week after he and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The musician attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for a session titled Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk: Musical Theatre in India.

Rahman was spotted leaving the session, appearing visibly upset as he waved to fans before quickly getting into his car. The media and attendees noted his reserved demeanour as he avoided interactions.

The couple shared the news of their separation through a joint statement, citing emotional strain and insurmountable differences as reasons for their decision. They emphasised that their mutual love and respect remain intact, requesting privacy during this challenging phase.

Meanwhile, Mohini Dey, Rahman's bass guitarist, coincidentally announced her divorce on the same day, leading to speculations between her and Rahman. However, Rahman, Saira, and Mohini have denied any connection between the two events. Rahman has even threatened legal action against those spreading false rumours.

Saira defended Rahman, addressing the media's allegations. She revealed her move to Mumbai was due to health issues and not related to their separation. Praising Rahman as "the best man in the world," Saira reiterated her unwavering trust and love for him, urging the public to stop tarnishing his image. She clarified that no official divorce announcement has been made, requesting privacy and space.

TAGGED:

AR RAHMAN

