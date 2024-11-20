AI or AR Rahman? Netizens Suspect ChatGPT Behind His Divorce Post. Read Why

Hyderabad: The news of AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu's separation after 29 years of marriage came as a shock to fans and the public. The Oscar-winning composer, known for his profound musical contributions, penned an emotional post on social media, revealing that the couple had hoped to celebrate their "grand thirty" but were instead faced with an unexpected and painful end. Rahman's heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) conveyed the anguish of their separation while requesting privacy during this difficult time. However, it was not just the announcement itself that caught the attention of netizens—it was a peculiar detail in his message: the use of a hashtag.

In his post, Rahman wrote: "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again." He further added, "To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup." While the words were deeply emotional, the inclusion of a hashtag in such a personal moment led to online scrutiny.

The online response was swift and somewhat bemused. Many questioned why someone of Rahman's stature would use a hashtag in such a somber context. One user on X remarked, "Who creates hashtag for this situation? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Fire your admin, thalaiva 😞, while others humorously speculated about the involvement of AI or an admin behind the choice.

One comment even asked, "Now your followers are expected to trend this hashtag? Several others expressed their dismay, suggesting that the hashtag should be removed.

The news of their split surfaced on November 19, when Saira Banu's lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued an official statement confirming the couple's decision to part ways. According to the statement, Saira cited emotional strain as the primary reason for their divorce, which had created an "insurmountable gap" between them. Despite the love they had for one another, they were unable to bridge the growing divide in their relationship. The statement further revealed that Saira's decision came from a place of "pain and agony," and she requested privacy as she navigated through this difficult period.

Saira and Rahman's marriage, which began in 1995 was an arranged union. Together, they raised three children: daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. Ameen, who is also a singer, shared a message on Instagram, asking people to respect the family's privacy. "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.