AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital; CM Stalin and Son Ameen Confirm Recovery

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman has been discharged from the hospital after a brief stay due to dehydration and neck pain, his family and officials confirmed on Sunday. The 58-year-old composer, who was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, was reportedly feeling unwell after experiencing dehydration and gastric issues. Doctors conducted several tests, and his team reassured fans that Rahman's health was normal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shared his support for Rahman, assuring the public that the music maestro was fine. In a tweet, Stalin expressed his relief, writing, "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!"

Rahman's son, A.R. Ameen, also provided an update on social media. He thanked the fans for their concern, writing, "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us."

AR Rahman health update (Photo: Instagram)

Rahman's manager, Senthil Velan, also confirmed the news of his discharge, saying, "He was hospitalised early this morning with dehydration and some gastric problems. The doctors conducted tests, and everything was normal. He is now back home and doing fine."

AR Rahman health update (Photo: Instagram)

In addition, Rahman's sister, Reihana, also clarified that there were no concerns beyond dehydration and neck pain, refuting rumours suggesting heart issues. "Rahman has had a long and busy schedule recently, and this was just a result of the wear and tear. He is resting now and will soon be back to his projects."

The music maestro's hospitalisation occurred shortly after his recent performances, including a memorable appearance with Ed Sheeran during the latter's Mathematics Tour in Chennai. Rahman is currently working on multiple exciting projects, including the highly anticipated Tere Ishk Mein and Gandhi Talks.

