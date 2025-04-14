AR Rahman Calls Tamil 'The Most Powerful Language', Announces Plans For Digital Celebrations On New Year's Eve

Hyderabad: Music maestro AR Rahman has once again expressed his deep-rooted love for the Tamil language, announcing plans for a digital pride symbol in honour of Tamil on the occasion of Tamil New Year, celebrated on April 14. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Oscar-winning composer highlighted the rich heritage, resilience, and evolution of the Tamil language, and announced his new initiative aimed at celebrating and preserving Tamil culture in innovative digital forms.

In his post, Rahman wrote, "Tamil is the most powerful language that evolves and grows in the world's class languages. Especially, Tamil Sangas have played an important role in strengthening the language through studies and enriching it by making amendments. The stretch of our Tamil, which is not innovative, shows us the responsibility that we should carry to the next generation through meaningful communications."

Rahman revealed that his ARR Immersive Entertainment team is actively engaged in projects to create digital representations of Tamil literature and culture. The team is working on presenting Tamil literature in modern, immersive forms, including digital art, illustrations, and potentially physical monuments in the future.

"On this basis, the ARR Immersive Entertainment Team is engaged in creating pride for the Tamil language, presenting Tamil literature in charts and many more new forms. ARR Immersive Entertainment Team to create this Tamil pride as a digital rendering. There may be a building for pride in the future. We will be publishing more information about this," he added.

Rahman concluded his message by urging Tamilians around the world to embrace and take pride in their language and culture. "I hope this effort will inspire all of us as Tamils. Let us celebrate Tamil together," he said.

Throughout his illustrious career, Rahman has consistently supported the Tamil language on global platforms. From his film songs like Aalaporaan Thamizhan to pieces such as Semmozhiyaana Thamizh Mozhi for the World Classical Tamil Conference, his artwork has celebrated Tamil identity and pride.