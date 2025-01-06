AR Rahman Birthday Special: Now a Global Icon, Singer-Composer Once Earned Less Than Rs 200 per Day

Hyderabad: AR Rahman born on January 6, 1967, is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world. Known for his exceptional talent and revolutionary approach to music, Rahman has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. From Indian cinema to international acclaim, Rahman's work transcends boundaries, blending classical Indian music with global appeal. As we celebrate his birthday, here are 10 fascinating facts about the man who started his career in his teens earning Rs 100-200.

How Dileep Kumar became A.R. Rahman: Rahman was originally born as A.S. Dileep Kumar in a Hindu family. He converted to Islam after a Pir named Sheikh Abdul Quadir cured his sister of a fatal illness. This spiritual experience led to his name change to Allah Rakha Rahman.

School Drop-out: At the age of 15, Rahman was thrown out of school due to his short attendance. Instead of giving up, he embraced the music world, working as a keyboard player for renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja's troupe. This early professional experience played a key role in shaping his career, earning him a scholarship to study Western classical music at Trinity College, Oxford.

Not Roja, Yodha Was His First Film: While A.R. Rahman's name became synonymous with Roja in 1992, his actual film debut came with the Malayalam film Yodha (1992), starring Mohanlal. This film marked the beginning of his illustrious career in film music.

His First Income: In a recent interview, A.R. Rahman shared a fascinating glimpse into his early career, revealing that in 1984, he worked alongside composer Ramesh Naidu. At that time, Rahman was a young boy who played the keyboard to support his family. He mentioned that he earned just 100 to 200 rupees in a day.

The Musical Force Behind Slumdog Millionaire's 'Jai Ho': The song Jai Ho, which became iconic in the global film industry, was initially composed for Yuvvraaj (2008). It was later featured in Slumdog Millionaire (2008), where it became a worldwide sensation and won Rahman an Academy Award.

The Unlikely Prediction of an Oscar Win: While working on Taal (1999), filmmaker Subhash Ghai predicted that Rahman would one day win an Oscar. At the time, Rahman laughed it off, stating that it was not possible. However, destiny had other plans, as Rahman won not one, but two Academy Awards for his work on Slumdog Millionaire.

Rahman's Preferred Time to Compose: Rahman is known to be highly focused when working in the studio. In fact, he prefers not to have his family inside the studio when he is working. He also believes that the silence of the night helps him concentrate better. His dedication to his craft is evident in the way he immerses himself in his music during late hours.

Aspired to Become Computer Engineer: Rahman has always had an affinity for technology. As a child, he wanted to become a computer engineer due to his fascination with electronic gadgets and technology. While his career led him to music, his love for technology continues to influence his work, as he frequently experiments with new software and tools in his compositions.

Rahman's Family on his Stardum: Though he is a public figure with a massive fan following, Rahman's daughter Khatija is not fond of his fame. She once requested him not to sign autographs at her school and not visit her in her school to avoid unwanted attention.

An International Musical Icon: A.R. Rahman is the only Indian artist to be featured in the 'List of Best-Selling Music Artists of the World.' This is a testament to his global appeal and the widespread recognition of his musical talent, as his work spans across continents and languages, making him a true ambassador of Indian music.

A.R. Rahman's journey from a struggling young boy to an internationally acclaimed music legend is nothing short of inspiring. His unique blend of classical Indian music and modern global influences has not only transformed Indian cinema but also brought Indian music to the global stage.