'Action Will Stun Audiences, But...': AR Murugadoss On Why Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Madharaasi Is A Must-Watch

Hyderabad: Filmmaker AR Murugadoss's upcoming film Madharaasi, a psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 5. The film marks the director's comeback after a five-year gap. Produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film's soundtrack and background music have been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Speaking about the project, Murugadoss revealed that the story is based on a fresh and unique issue inspired by challenges already seen in Western countries and now entering India.

AR Murugadoss On Why Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Madharaasi Is A Must-Watch (ETV Bharat)

Q: Madharaasi is releasing on September 5. How do you feel as the director?

I treat every film as if it were my first film. I have the same feeling as Madharaasi. I am coming forward with a different story. I'm confident this movie will impress everyone.

Q: What is the reason behind choosing the title Madharaasi?

Usually, people in the North call us South Indians Madharaasi. This film unfolds mostly from the villain's point of view. The villain keeps calling the hero Madharaasi. That's why I chose the title Madharaasi.

Q: Do you think audiences in other regions will accept the title?

The story of Madharaasi is set entirely against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu. That's why the title is apt. If the story were set in Bengaluru, I couldn't have named it Madharaasi. But the content and story will connect with audiences everywhere.

Q: How is the story of Madharaasi going to be?

The story is based on a problem that already exists in Western countries, which is now making its way into India. The subject is very different and fresh. I felt it was an important point that people should know about, and so I made Madharaasi.

Q: Why did you approach Sivakarthikeyan for Madharaasi?

The hero's role in Madharaasi is very different and unique. When I narrated the story to Sivakarthikeyan, he liked it immediately and agreed. Right now, Sivakarthikeyan has built a strong mass image. Telling such a point through a mass hero like him will give the film a much wider reach.

Q: How will Rukmini Vasanth's role be in the film?

Rukmini Vasanth's character in Madharaasi is very realistic. It's a character that everyone can relate to. Right now, she has become one of the most wanted heroines.

Q: Vidyut Jammwal is now acting as a hero. How did you convince him to play a villain again?

When I narrated the story of Thuppakki to Vidyut Jammwal, he got excited and immediately agreed. Currently, he is doing hero roles and even working on a Hollywood project. But when I narrated Madharaasi to him, he loved it and agreed to play the villain.

Q: Your films are known for their action sequences. How will they be in Madharaasi?

The action sequences in Madharaasi have come out brilliantly. Especially the fight sequences in the second half are outstanding. The hero-villain clashes will amaze the audience.

Q: How is Anirudh's music in Madharaasi?

Right now, Anirudh has become a brand in music. Until now, music was thought of only as songs and lyrics, but Anirudh has taken it to another level with his background scores. In this film, Anirudh has given extraordinary music and background score. He elevated my scenes to the next level, providing a great cinematic experience. Anirudh will go much higher. He is reaching greater heights in the music world.

Q: How was the producer's support for Madharaasi?

I've had a bond with NV Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies for many years. He spent lavishly on this film and never compromised until he got the output we wanted.

Q: Why was there a five-year gap for you?

I was never idle during these five years. I worked extensively on an animation project, but it didn't materialise in the end. That project consumed a lot of time, which is why the gap happened. As a technician, I was always busy.

Q: South Indian cinema is now making its mark pan-India. What are your thoughts?

In the South, our audiences love cinema deeply. Film lovers are more passionate here. Whenever a group of people meet, they inevitably talk about films. Right now, world-class content is coming from our industry. Indian cinema is making a mark globally.

Q: When will the next film from your production company come?

I'm listening to many stories. A few have been finalised, but I cannot reveal details now. Soon, we will give updates on the films from our production company.

Q: What about your next project as a director?

I have many ideas and concepts with me. But I haven't locked any particular script as of now. Once a script is finalised, I'll announce my next project.