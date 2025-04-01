April Fool's Day 2025: From Pranking Samantha to Fooling Girlfriends, Discover Vijay Deverakonda's Fun Side

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is known for pulling out pranks on his near and dear ones. Not long ago, the Liger actor tried a hilarious birthday prank on his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, it is something not new as the actor once admitted to pranking his girlfriends with his brother's help. On April Fool's Day 2025, let us have a look at two of Vijay's fun moments that showcase his mischievous side.

Talking about Samantha's birthday surprise, it took place when the duo was in Kashmir shooting for their upcoming romantic film Kushi. Vijay seized the perfect moment to surprise Samantha in the most unexpected way.

The Dear Comrade actor, with help from the production team, staged an emotional scene that required Samantha to deliver a heartfelt dialogue. As she shed real tears mid-scene, Vijay suddenly interrupted, wiped her tears away, and cheerfully announced, "Samantha, Happy Birthday!"

The unexpected twist left Samantha stunned before she burst into laughter. A video of the prank, later shared by Vijay on his Instagram, showed Samantha cutting a cake and celebrating with the crew. His caption read, "Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl! Wishing you full happiness. Let's make a love story now. :) Love and hugs, Vijay."

While this prank was all in good fun, Vijay's knack for mischief is not limited to just movie sets. In a recent press interaction for his brother Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Gam Gam Ganesha, an amusing anecdote came to light. When Anand was asked whether he deliberately mimicked his brother's voice, Vijay joined the conversation virtually to set the record straight.

"The day our mother couldn't tell us apart by our voices was when we realised we had a unique advantage," Vijay said with a chuckle. "We decided to use it for fun, often pranking our girlfriends and friends by swapping identities over the phone." Anand confirmed the claim, revealing that he had even dubbed for Vijay in a film once, though he playfully refrained from disclosing which one.