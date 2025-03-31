April 2025 OTT Releases: 10 Must-Watch Movies And Web Series Coming To Your Screens

Hyderabad: April 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT lovers, with a slew of new movies and web series releases. Leading platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV are preparing for a diverse roster that includes dramas, spine-chilling horrors, and exhilarating action-packed sagas. Here's a curated list of 10 must-watch OTT releases you won't want to miss.

Movies

1. Test

OTT Release Date: April 4

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The month begins with Test, a Tamil drama that follows the lives of three people who cross paths during a cricket match. The film, directed by Madhavan, features a star cast including Siddharth, Madhavan, and Nayanthara, who collaborate for the first time on screen. Test promises to be an emotional journey that demonstrates how a simple game of cricket influences the characters' life-changing decisions.

2. Chhaava

OTT Release Date: April 11

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Set to stream on Netflix, Chhaava portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film, which has already generated buzz due to its theatrical release, focuses on Sambhaji's brave defense of the Maratha empire against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The narrative dives into the betrayal he faced from his brother-in-law, who led to his capture and subsequent torture by the Mughal Empire. Fans of historical dramas will find this one gripping.

3. Chhorii 2

OTT Release Date: April 11

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chhorii 2, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan, is now arriving after the success of its predecessor. This horror-thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, addresses many social problems and themes of motherhood in an eerie setting. The sequel continues the story from the 2021 hit Chhorii, and this time, it brings even more spine-tingling scares. Expect high tension and disturbing twists as it unfolds the horrors lurking beneath everyday life.

4. Ghaati

OTT Release Date: April 18

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you're in the mood for an action and crime drama, Ghaati is a film you're going to love. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, it features Anushka Shetty as the lead actor. The story follows an empowered woman who finds herself embroiled in a web of crime and violence after she engages in the illegal marijuana trade. This action-packed story promises to engage the audience while compelling them to think about various social issues.

5. Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

OTT Release Date: April 25

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Jewel Thief is a high-octane heist film starring Saif Ali Khan as a suave con artist who finds himself in a dangerous confrontation with a ruthless mob boss played by Jaideep Ahlawat. With deception, power struggles, and action sequences at its core, this thriller also features Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Produced by Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief is expected to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama.

6. Andor

OTT Release Date: April 22

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Star Wars fans will be delighted as Andor returns for its much-anticipated second season. This prequel to Rogue One follows Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) during his early years as a thief-turned-rebel spy. The series delves into the formation of the Rebel Alliance, set five years before the events of Rogue One and the original Star Wars film. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgard, and Genevieve O'Reilly, Andor promises to bring more intrigue and action from a galaxy far, far away.

Web Series

7. Chamak - The Conclusion

OTT Release Date: April 4

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

The new season of Chamak, a musical thriller series, will soon be available on SonyLIV. The show stars a full cast of talent from both Hindi and Punjabi films, including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Isha Talwar, Gippy Grewal, and Manoj Pahwa. There are also 15 original songs from musical talent such as Mika Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and MC Square, which will captivate viewers with great music and thrilling suspense.

8. Black Mirror Season 7

OTT Release Date: April 10

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The British anthology series Black Mirror returns for its seventh season. Created by Charlie Brooker, the show is known for exploring dystopian futures dominated by technology. Each episode focuses on different aspects of contemporary life and puts its own disturbing twist on the modern-day scenario. The fans of Black Mirror will surely experience dark and thought-provoking accounts of the social and psychological consequences of advanced technologies.

9. You Season 5

OTT Release Date: April 24

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The fifth season of You, the psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley as the charming yet disturbed Joe Goldberg, will be released on Netflix on April 24. The series follows Joe's dangerous obsessions and psychotic tendencies as he falls in love with various women, only to spiral into disturbing and violent behaviors. This season will bring more intrigue, deception, and shocking twists for fans of the psychological drama.

10. The Last of Us Season 2

OTT Release Date: April 14

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Based on the popular video game series by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us returns with its second season on JioHotstar. The plot is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by a deadly fungal outbreak. The series follows Joel and Ellie as they confront the dangers of a world filled with infected creatures, hostile survivors, heartbreak, emotional heft, and tension. The new season promises to deliver stellar action, depth, and heart-pounding scenes.