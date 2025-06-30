Brad Pitt's F1 Breaks Records With $144M In 3 Days, Marks Apple's Best Opening In Six Years

Hyderabad: After a number of mediocre releases, Apple Original Films has finally hit a home run. Their latest film, F1, starring Brad Pitt, has made an explosive opening at the global box office. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the high-speed Formula 1 drama has grossed a remarkable $144 million in just three days, marking the biggest launch for an Apple production since its foray into filmmaking in 2019.

The film's launch includes $88.4 million from 78 international markets, where F1 raced to the No. 1 position in 74 countries. The massive turnout is being seen as a turnaround moment for Apple, which had struggled to find a breakout theatrical success until now. In terms of comparisons, F1 is currently tracking on par with Gladiator II, and performing 34 pc better than Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, another Brad Pitt film. It also outpaced the openings of Bad Boys: Ride or Die (+58 pc) and Bullet Train (+152 pc).

IMAX screenings contributed a major chunk to the film's global debut, collecting $27.7 million, with $11.1 million from overseas alone. In China, F1 earned $3.8 million from IMAX, accounting for a massive 43 pc of the nationwide debut. The film has seen strong performances across regions: UK led the charge with $9.2 million, despite a heatwave. China followed closely with $9 million, the biggest Apple film debut in the country and Pitt's highest opener. Mexico brought in $6.7 million, ahead of Top Gun: Maverick by 38 pc. France opened with $5.4 million, backed by excellent social media buzz. Australia posted $5 million, making it the best Apple debut in the region.

Other strong regions include Latin America, where F1 held a 46 pc market share, and Eastern Europe, where Formula 1 fandom runs high. The Middle East also performed well, especially the UAE, which delivered $2.7 million, a record for Apple, Kosinski, Pitt, and co-star Javier Bardem. Apple's calculated bet on combining star power, a global sport, and premium cinematic experience seems to have finally paid off. With glowing word-of-mouth, F1 looks poised to become Apple's first true theatrical blockbuster, and possibly their biggest film to date.