Anuv Jain Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend Hridi Narang: All You Need to Know About The Husn Singer's Wife

Hyderabad: India singer Anuv Jain, known for his hit songs Husn and Baarishein, surprised his fans with his wedding announcement. The singer took to his official Instagram handle to share dreamy pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony. Anuv married his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang 'over the weekend'.

The singer-songwriter shared the wedding album on February 18, leaving fans in awe. The string of pictures was shared along with a part of the lyrics of his song Jo Tum Mere Ho, which read: "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai," adding a personal romantic touch to the post.

Responding to one of the comments, the singer revealed that they got married 'over the weekend.' The loved-up pictures showed Anuv in an elegant beige sherwani, while his wife Hridi in a red lehenga. Jain abstained from tagging his now-wife in the post, a move well-suited to his low-profile personality.

However, her identity was revealed after their wedding photographer, Rahul Saharan, tagged the singer and his wife on Instagram. For the uninitiated, the Indie singer has been in a relationship with Hridi for a long time. While Anuv has been in the public eye for years, his wife Hridi has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Who is Hridi Narang?

Hridi is an entrepreneur and the founder of GuruOm Candles, a homegrown startup that sells handmade scented soy candles. She holds a degree in business marketing from the Singapore Institute of Management. In addition to running the startup, she is a brand service manager at Mullen Lowe Lintas, a multinational corporation. She keeps a low profile on social media, with her Instagram handle set to private, where she shares a mere 64 posts with around 450 followers.