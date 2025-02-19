ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anuv Jain Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend Hridi Narang: All You Need to Know About The Husn Singer's Wife

Indie singer Anuv Jain marries long-time partner Hridi Narang in a dreamy wedding. Find out unknown facts about his wife Hridi.

Anuv Jain ties the knot with Hridi Narang
Anuv Jain ties the knot with Hridi Narang (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Hyderabad: India singer Anuv Jain, known for his hit songs Husn and Baarishein, surprised his fans with his wedding announcement. The singer took to his official Instagram handle to share dreamy pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony. Anuv married his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang 'over the weekend'.

The singer-songwriter shared the wedding album on February 18, leaving fans in awe. The string of pictures was shared along with a part of the lyrics of his song Jo Tum Mere Ho, which read: "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai," adding a personal romantic touch to the post.

Responding to one of the comments, the singer revealed that they got married 'over the weekend.' The loved-up pictures showed Anuv in an elegant beige sherwani, while his wife Hridi in a red lehenga. Jain abstained from tagging his now-wife in the post, a move well-suited to his low-profile personality.

However, her identity was revealed after their wedding photographer, Rahul Saharan, tagged the singer and his wife on Instagram. For the uninitiated, the Indie singer has been in a relationship with Hridi for a long time. While Anuv has been in the public eye for years, his wife Hridi has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Who is Hridi Narang?

Hridi is an entrepreneur and the founder of GuruOm Candles, a homegrown startup that sells handmade scented soy candles. She holds a degree in business marketing from the Singapore Institute of Management. In addition to running the startup, she is a brand service manager at Mullen Lowe Lintas, a multinational corporation. She keeps a low profile on social media, with her Instagram handle set to private, where she shares a mere 64 posts with around 450 followers.

Read More

  1. Lata Mangeshkar's Death Anniversary: 5 Iconic Songs with Fascinating Stories Behind Them
  2. Udit Narayan Seen 'Kissing' Female Fans During Concert, Netizens Divided Over Singer's Gesture; Video Goes Viral
  3. Grammy 2025: In a First, Beyonce Wins Album of the Year; Full List of Winners Revealed

Hyderabad: India singer Anuv Jain, known for his hit songs Husn and Baarishein, surprised his fans with his wedding announcement. The singer took to his official Instagram handle to share dreamy pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony. Anuv married his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang 'over the weekend'.

The singer-songwriter shared the wedding album on February 18, leaving fans in awe. The string of pictures was shared along with a part of the lyrics of his song Jo Tum Mere Ho, which read: "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai," adding a personal romantic touch to the post.

Responding to one of the comments, the singer revealed that they got married 'over the weekend.' The loved-up pictures showed Anuv in an elegant beige sherwani, while his wife Hridi in a red lehenga. Jain abstained from tagging his now-wife in the post, a move well-suited to his low-profile personality.

However, her identity was revealed after their wedding photographer, Rahul Saharan, tagged the singer and his wife on Instagram. For the uninitiated, the Indie singer has been in a relationship with Hridi for a long time. While Anuv has been in the public eye for years, his wife Hridi has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Who is Hridi Narang?

Hridi is an entrepreneur and the founder of GuruOm Candles, a homegrown startup that sells handmade scented soy candles. She holds a degree in business marketing from the Singapore Institute of Management. In addition to running the startup, she is a brand service manager at Mullen Lowe Lintas, a multinational corporation. She keeps a low profile on social media, with her Instagram handle set to private, where she shares a mere 64 posts with around 450 followers.

Read More

  1. Lata Mangeshkar's Death Anniversary: 5 Iconic Songs with Fascinating Stories Behind Them
  2. Udit Narayan Seen 'Kissing' Female Fans During Concert, Netizens Divided Over Singer's Gesture; Video Goes Viral
  3. Grammy 2025: In a First, Beyonce Wins Album of the Year; Full List of Winners Revealed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIE SINGER ANUV JAINANUV JAIN MARRIED HRIDI NARANGWHO IS ANUV JAIN WIFE HRIDIENTERTAINMENT NEWSSINGER ANUV JAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.