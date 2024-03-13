Anushka Shetty Joins Rojin Thomas for Her Malayalam Debut with Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer

Anushka Shetty, who has acted in Telugu and Tamil films since 2005, is all set make her Malayalam debut. The actor will star in Rojin Thomas' historical fantasy drama Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, alongside Jayasurya and Vineeth. Rojin shared photographs of the team welcoming Anushka on Instagram.

Hyderabad: Anushka Shetty, who has acted in Telugu and Tamil films since 2005, is all set make her Malayalam debut. The actor will star in Rojin Thomas' historical fantasy drama Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, alongside Jayasurya and Vineeth. Rojin shared photographs of the team welcoming Anushka on Instagram.

Sharing the picture on his handle, he wrote, "Honoured to collaborate with the exceptional Anushka Shetty on our Kathanar's cinematic journey! #dreamcast #kathanarthewildsorcerer #sreegokulammovies." In the photos, Anushka is all smiles as she collects flowers and a Lord Krishna idol from the film's team. Anushka also posted the photos on X, stating, "Entered into the world of #Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer."

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer is authored by R Ramanand and is set to be released in two parts. The film portrays the narrative of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a 9th-century Christian priest with magical abilities. Jayasurya will play the titular character, while Anushka will portray Kalliyankattu Neeli, a murderous ghost with perfect beauty. The first portion of the film is expected to be released this year, with dubbing in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, and Japanese.

For the unversed, Anushka was born in Mangalore, Karnataka, and is from a Tulu-speaking family, however she has never appeared in a Kannada film. After making her Telugu debut in 2005 with Puri Jagannadh's heist film Super, in which she costarred alongside Nagarjuna and Ayesha Takia, she rose to prominence with films like as Vikramarkudu, Arundhati, and Vedam. However, the Baahubali films propelled her to popularity. The actor then chose to act in only a few movies after that. Her most recent film was a 2023 romantic comedy Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty, opposite Naveen Polishetty.

