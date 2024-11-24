Anushka Sharma's Reaction Is Unmissable As Virat Kohli Blows Kiss To Her After Century In India Vs Australia Test

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was a picture of pride and joy as she cheered for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the first Test between India and Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. Kohli's century, his first in over 500 days, marked a sensational return to form and silenced his critics. Anushka, who attended the match on both days, couldn't contain her excitement as her husband celebrated this milestone.

Clad in a blue and white outfit, Anushka stood up from her seat to clap and smile as Kohli raised his bat to acknowledge the audience. The highlight of the moment came when Virat gave Anushka a flying kiss, leaving her beaming with pride. Fans quickly took to social media to capture the exchange, with one user commenting, "That flying kiss has my heart." Another wrote, "What a moment! Anushka Sharma's reaction says it all."

This century, Kohli's 30th in Test cricket, holds special significance as it came amidst a rough patch in his career, during which questions were raised about his form and place in the team. Kohli's masterclass on the field has not only reaffirmed his dominance in cricket but also brought joy to his family and fans. On Saturday too, Anushka was spotted in high spirits at the stadium, supporting Kohli.

Speaking of Anushka's work front, she is preparing for her upcoming Netflix film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This marks her first major role since her 2018 film Zero.