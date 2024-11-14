ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anushka Sharma's Children's Day Menu For Her Kids Vamika, Akaay Is Filled With 'Smiles And Giggles' - See Pic

Anushka Sharma celebrates Children's Day with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a nutritious millet noodle meal prepared for her kids Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka Sharma's Children's Day Menu For Daughter Vamika Is Filled With 'Smiles And Giggles'
Anushka Sharma's Children's Day Menu For Her Kids Vamika, Akaay Is Filled With 'Smiles And Giggles' (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 14

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, shared a heartfelt social media post on Children's Day today, November 14. Anushka, who hardly gives fans glimpses into her life as a mother, posted an adorable photo of a simple yet special Children's Day meal prepared for her kids, Vamika and Akaay.

The post shared on her Instagram Story showcased a bowl of millet noodles from Slurrp Farm, a brand known for its healthy and nutritious options for kids. The noodles, presented with child-friendly utensils, were paired with a playful note featuring a cute animal character and a pixel heart, adding a touch of love and care to the setup.

Anushka Sharma's Children's Day Menu For Her Kids Vamika, Akaay Is Filled With 'Smiles And Giggles' - See Pic
Anushka Sharma's Children's Day Menu For Her Kids Vamika, Akaay Is Filled With 'Smiles And Giggles' (Photo: Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story)

Anushka captioned the story, "Children's day menu - smiles, giggles and Millet Noodles from @slurrpfarm," along with smile and heart emojis, reflecting her joyful approach to motherhood. The picture showcases how she prioritises a balanced lifestyle for her little ones, ensuring that even treats are both fun and nutritious.

For Anushka, every small celebration with her kids is precious. She and Virat have maintained a private approach toward their children's public image, keeping their faces away from the media to give them a normal childhood. However, through moments like these, Anushka subtly shares her journey as a mother, blending her personal and professional worlds thoughtfully.

By sharing this simple yet love-filled Children's Day moment, she gives fans a peek into the nurturing atmosphere she and Virat create at home for their kids. Through such small but meaningful gestures, Anushka continues to inspire her followers, especially fellow mothers, with her balanced approach to raising a child in the public eye.

TAGGED:

