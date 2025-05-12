Virat Kohli Test Retirement: 'I’ll Remember The Tears You Never Showed,' Says Anushka Sharma In Moving Post

Hyderabad: In the moments after Virat Kohli caused shockwaves through the cricketing world with his announcement of retirement from Test cricket, wife and actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note recognising Kohli's journey over the last 14 years in the format. Her emotional post has resonated with fans right across the country for the unseen emotional price and personal struggles behind Kohli's celebrated career.

In her touching tribute, Anushka wrote: "They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you."

Anushka's words went beyond records and statistics, focusing on his resilience. She acknowledged Kohli as not only a fantastic cricketer but also as a patient human being who transformed through grit. "After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler - and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she added.

Anushka, who has always found herself as the solid rock of support through the ups and downs of Kohli's career, admitted she always thought of Kohli's retirement from international cricket being in whites because of his love of the longer format. "Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire international cricket in whites - but you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Kohli announced his retirement with an Instagram post on Monday morning, thanking the format that had, in his words "shaped him" and taught him lessons for life. His announcement came only minutes after the couple were seen together at Mumbai airport. Kohli retires with 123 Tests, 9,230 runs and 30 hundreds to his name, fourth on the Test run aggregate list for India.