Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan With Kids, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan With Kids, Seek Spiritual Blessings (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli travelled to Vrindavan with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to visit Premanand Maharaj. During their visit, the two interacted with the Maharaj, welcoming him with folded hands and sitting on the floor in devotion. Pictures and videos of their spiritual outing have gone viral on the internet.

In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen discussing her spiritual journey with the Maharaj. She stated that she listens to his speeches and expressed her desire for "Prembhakti" (divine love). She said, "Pichli baar jab hum aaye the toh mann mein kuch sawaal the, mujhe laga ke poochungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe unn sabne kuch na kuch vaisa sawaal kar liya that (Last time when we came, we had some questions in our mind. I thought I would ask them but whoever was sitting there, they all had asked similar questions)."

She continued, "Jab aapke pass aane ke hum baat kar rahe the, main man hi man aapse baat kar rahe the, jo bhi sawaal mere aa rahe the. Aap mujhe Prembhakti dedo bas. (As we planned this visit, I was mentally conversing with you about the thoughts in my mind. All I want is for you to bless me with Prembhakti)."

This isn't the couple's first spiritual journey. In 2022, when Virat was going through a rough patch in his cricketing career, they visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham. The duo has also been spotted attending Krishna Das's kirtans in London.

Anushka and Virat's love story began in 2013 while working on a commercial. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021, and they celebrated the arrival of their baby boy, Akaay in February last year.

Speaking of Anushka's professional endeavours, she was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has stepped back from acting since then. However, she has an upcoming sports drama titled Chakda Xpress, helmed by Prosit Roy. The movie also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur, who all play important roles in the film.

TAGGED:

