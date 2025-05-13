Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Seek Blessings From Saint Premanand Maharaj After Test Retirement

Hyderabad: A day after retiring from Test series, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma made a very private and spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The couple along with their families went to the ashram of Saint Premanand Maharaj to take in blessings.

The very private visit appears to have happened on Tuesday morning followng Kohli's shocking exit from the cricket community with his Test cricket retirement announcement. The trip was not announced to anyone and there was no heads up to the media, nor did anyone officially confirm it until they returned to Delhi.

This trip also happened to be Kohli's third time at the ashram, as he had gone to Saint Premanand Maharaj in January 2023 and January 2025. The January 2025 trip was particularly notable, as it was the time when Kohli witnessed a serious slump in his careers.

Kohli, who first played Test cricket in 2011, has retired with an impressive legacy. He played 123 Test matches and scored 9,230 runs at 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in terms of Tests, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli had a golden period of about 3 years from 2016 to 2019 when he scored in excess of 4,000 Test runs at almost 67 average during his peak. The 2020s have not been as easy, with a dip in the form that has only improved again in 2023.

Kohli has made the rare choice of having an emotional Instagram post announcing retirement from Test cricket and travelling to Vrindavan which shows where his spiritual inclinations lie. He and Anushka have consistently spoken about their spiritual beliefs and are recognised devotees of Saint Premanand Maharaj, visiting their guru multiple times.