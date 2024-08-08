Anushka Sharma Gives Fans A Heartwarming Look At Baby Akaay In Latest Post - Pic Inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared an endearing post on social media that quickly captured the hearts of many. The post shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, featured a vibrant and colourful spread of popsicles and healthy snacks, with a focus on fun and family. What made this post particularly special was the presence of her son Akaay's tiny hand reaching out for the treats.

The image showcased a bowl filled with a variety of popsicles in playful colours and shapes, from berry and yoghurt-infused treats to bright, multi-coloured pops. Alongside the popsicles were plates of fresh vegetable sticks and breadsticks, suggesting a family-friendly gathering that balanced indulgence with nutritious options.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo: IG/Screengrab)

Anushka's post, highlighting these simple yet joyful moments, gives her followers a glimpse into her life as a mother. It's a celebration of both the small joys of parenthood and the mindful choices she makes for her family. This sweet snapshot of her son Akaay's hand reaching for the popsicles adds an extra layer of charm and relatability, reminding her audience of the beauty found in everyday moments with loved ones.

Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli are reportedly in London, with rumours suggesting that the celebrity couple might be considering a more permanent move to this city. However, neither Anushka nor Virat has publicly addressed these rumours as of yet.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy back in 2017 after a few years of dating. Their lives took a joyous turn with the birth of their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, followed by the arrival of their second child, Akaay, on February 15, 2024. Anushka and Virat have successfully kept their children's lives out of the spotlight, maintaining privacy amidst their celebrity status.