Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Make One Happy Couple in Viral Pictures From London Amid Relocation Rumours

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are making waves on social media. The couple is reportedly in London with their two young children – daughter Vamika, aged 3, and son Akaay, born earlier this year.

Anushka and Virat have lately chosen a quieter life away from the constant glare of Bollywood and cricket. Known for their public displays of affection and unwavering support for each other on social platforms, they are presently relishing a serene family life in the English capital.

The recent candid pictures of the pair, circulating widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram through fan accounts, have captured the internet's attention.

In these viral images, dressed casually yet elegantly, the couple radiates effortless charm while smiling and posing for the cameras. Anushka looks stunning in a floral maxi dress with shades of orange and yellow, while Virat complements her in a relaxed outfit, complete with a cap, his trademark beard, and glasses that add a laid-back touch. One particular photo shows Virat holding Anushka close, his arm wrapped around her, prompting internet users to dub them 'king and queen'. Admirers have lauded their simplicity and Anushka's beauty in equal measure.

Recently, Anushka and Virat were spotted enjoying a family outing with their children, Vamika and Akaay. Photographs taken without their permission captured Anushka browsing through flowers at a local florist while Virat carried their son.

Speculation about the couple permanently settling in London has been rife. Their emphasis on family time has fueled rumours of a new chapter away from the spotlight. Although neither Anushka nor Virat has confirmed these speculations, their extended stay in the city and focus on their children's well-being hint at a possible relocation.

Anushka, known for fiercely guarding her private life, has taken a temporary hiatus from the limelight since the birth of her second child, Akaay. Virat's recent retirement from T20 cricket has also afforded him more time with his family. Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero in 2018 and is awaiting the release of Chakada Xpress which is in balance at Netflix.