Did You Know, Anurag Kashyap Wrote THIS Blockbuster In Just 24 Hours?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been one of the boldest voices in Indian cinema, known as much for his unfiltered opinions as for his unique films. In recent months, Kashyap has been in the news for his comments about Bollywood, expressing his growing interest in South Indian cinema instead. He also found himself in hot water recently over remarks aimed at the Censor Board while questioning suggested cuts in upcoming film Phule. His social media post triggered online debate over casteism in India. The filmmaker rendered and apology but also questioned the trolls for sending rape and death threats to his daughter and other family members.

But beyond the controversies, Kashyap's journey in the film industry is nothing short of fascinating. Few people know that before he became a celebrated director, he wrote the screenplay for the 1998 cult classic Satya - and did it in just 24 hours.

Anurag came to Mumbai in 1993 with only Rs 5,000 in his pocket to pursue his filmmaking dreams. Life was challenging, but then his fortune turned when he met filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. In 1994, Varma hired Kashyap to write the screenplay for his crime drama Satya.

Interestingly, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, during a casual get-together, revealed that actor Manoj Bajpayee was signed for Satya for just Rs 1. Anurag, who was in desperate need to pay his rent, was given Rs 15,000 as an advance to write the screenplay. The best part was that he completed the entire screenplay in a day. Later, actor Saurabh Shukla and Ram Gopal Varma worked with him to fine-tune the story.

Satya turned out to be a game-changer for everyone involved. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore, but grossed Rs 15 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest successes at the time. Its raw narrative and memorable characters have contributed to the cult following of the film and made Manoj Bajpayee an overnight star by the film's end.

Following Satya, Kashyap went on to write the dialogues for Shool, another film that cemented Bajpayee's reputation as a powerhouse performer. Over the years, Anurag Kashyap built a strong portfolio as both a writer and director.

As a dialogue writer, Kashyap contributed to films like Shool, Nayak, Yuva, Water, Lootera, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Thar. As a director, Kashyap's career began with Paanch (2003) and went on to include projects like Black Friday, Dev D, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Velvet, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz, Manmarziyaan, Kennedy, and several anthology projects such as Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.