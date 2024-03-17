Anurag Kashyap to Make Malayalam Acting Debut with Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club, Shares Motion Poster

Anurag Kashyap is all set to make a splash in Malayalam film industry. The filmmaker announces his Malayalam acting debut with Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club. Scroll ahead to see Rifle Club's motion poster.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is stepping into the world of Malayalam cinema with Aashiq Abu's upcoming project, Rifle Club, marking his debut as an actor in the industry. Kashyap, known for his admiration of contemporary Malayalam films, took to Instagram to share this exciting news over the weekend.

In a post featuring the film's motion poster, Kashyap expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Announcing my first Malayalam film as an actor with @aashiqabu. Looking forward to being a part of this significant moment in Malayalam cinema." The film is a collaboration between OPM Cinemas and TRU Stories Entertainment, produced by Aashiq Abu, with co-producers Vincent Vadakkan and Vishal Vincent Tony.

Prior to this acting venture, Kashyap has notably produced Malayalam hits like Moothon and Paka (River of Blood). His acting credits include films like Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and AK vs AK.

Rifle Club, written by Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Syam Pushkaran, also features Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, and others. Rifle Club is set for release during the festive occasion of Onam 2024.

Recently, Kashyap expressed his admiration for the Malayalam survival drama, Manjummel Boys. He lauded the film's narrative, contrasting it with the limitations of Hindi cinema, which often resorts to remakes rather than original storytelling. Directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys has received critical acclaim and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, showcasing the growing prowess of Malayalam cinema.

In his review on Letterboxd, Kashyap praised the film's storytelling and highlighted the gap between Malayalam and Hindi cinema. He commended the industry's ability to produce original and impactful narratives while underlining the need for Hindi cinema to catch up with its southern counterpart.

