Anurag Kashyap Reviews Laapataa Ladies; Compares It with Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys

Hyderabad: Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, debuted in theatres earlier this month to critical acclaim. The story, which revolves around two lost brides, received widespread appreciation for its plot, performances, and humour. Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap joined the chorus of praise, expressing love for the film and its actors and crew. Kashyap wrote a poignant message about his experience watching the film, comparing it with recent critically renowned films Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys.

Anurag Kashyap shared the movie poster for Laapataa Ladies on Instagram and along with that, he wrote a sincere film review. Kashyap began with praise for Kiran Rao's directing abilities, proclaiming, "What a sincere, funny, beautiful film @raodyness has made." He added, "She says so much with so much subtlety, but more than that, watching such a soulful film, an incredible love story, beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes. I cried like a baby."

he further said: "I took my driver, Narayan Ji, from Bihar, and he said, 'gaanv ki yaad aa gayi.'" In his review, Kashyap showered praise on the actors and the entire crew, saying, "The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before, all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann, the production design, the cinematography, and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team. It reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity, and empathy of people in India where I grew up, which now seemed to be gone. It's as humorous and emotional as it is genuine. I can only keep on gushing about it. Congratulations to the filmmaker and the team."

Kashyap reflected on his theatre experience, saying, "I saw it in a packed house, and luckily, we booked the best seats in the house in advance. It was absolute joy. The boy who portrays Deepak and Phool, followed by Pushpa Raani, Daadi, and Dubey ji, all got to my gut." Kashyap then urged his followers not to miss out on the cinematic masterpiece, saying, "Don't miss this film; it's unforgettable. The music. Aah... made my day, after watching two back-to-back fantastic Malayalam films (Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam) and wondering why we aren't doing it in Hindi cinema, and then seeing that Kiran has actually gone and done it, like @vidushak did with AIR."

In conclusion, Kashyap added, "It has been a wonderful start to 2024 for Indian cinema for me. Thank you. Unmissable. Definitely a Nirmal film set in Nirmal Pradesh..." Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on Biplab Goswami's award-winning story. This film depicts the story of two young newlyweds and features an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film marks Kiran Rao's directorial return after her previous work on Dhobi Ghat. Laapataa Ladies created waves following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film hit theatres on March 1, 2024.