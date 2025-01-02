Anurag Kashyap On 5 Unreleased Projects Including Kennedy: 'I've Lost The Energy To Fight'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his frustration over the current state of the Indian film industry and the fate of his unreleased projects. In a recent interview with a newswire, the acclaimed director revealed that five of his films, including Kennedy, are yet to be released, despite the latter's premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Kashyap said he has detached himself emotionally from these projects, particularly Kennedy, to avoid the emotional toll similar situations have taken on him in the past.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director pointed to a profit-driven ecosystem that stifles creativity as a major reason for the shelving of films like Kennedy. He explained that the studio responsible for the project underwent significant changes after its completion. "The people who made Kennedy in the studio are all gone," he said. "And now, the people who are there, the directive given to them is to up the share prices, generate profits, cost recovery… That’s all there is. Nobody is interested in films. It doesn’t matter if Kennedy went to Cannes; it doesn’t matter if it had such a massive reception at festivals."

Kashyap lamented the film industry's increasing dislike of risk and its inability to empower filmmakers, contrasting it with the South Indian film industry. "They don't understand anything. They can't even make a Pushpa. They cannot, because they don't have the brains to make a film. They don't understand what filmmaking is. Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar. In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empower them to make films," he said. "Here (Bollywood), everyone is trying to create a universe. Do they understand their own universe, and how minuscule they are in it? That's the ego. When you create a universe, you think you're God."

Discussing Kennedy, Kashyap said he is deeply disappointed but has chosen not to let it weigh him down. "I've detached myself from Kennedy because I don't want it to become like Black Friday. I will not let anything pull me down again in life," he said. Kashyap's debut film Paanch remains unreleased, and both Black Friday and Gulaal faced significant delays before release. He also recalled the emotional toll of Netflix cancelling his series adaptation of Maximum City, a project he had poured considerable effort into. The cancellation led to a period of depression and health issues, including heart attacks.

Reflecting on the challenges, Kashyap admitted, "I feel disappointed, but that’s how it is. I'm very disgusted by some people, but let them be. I've had my fights, but you can't fight a wall. I don't have the energy."

The filmmaker hinted at a possible move away from Mumbai, citing his disillusionment with the industry. "I'm disgusted by what I see around me. I want to get out of this place," he said. While Kashyap remains a revered voice in Indian cinema, his comments highlight the growing tensions between art and commerce in the industry.