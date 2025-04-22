'In Anger I Forgot My Limits': Anurag Kashyap Issues Public Apology For Casteist Remarks Against Brahmins

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a public apology after facing backlash for his alleged casteist remarks against the Brahmin community. The dispute started after Kashyap posted on social media criticising the censorship of the upcoming movie Phule, which is based on the life of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, a pioneer in the fight against caste discrimination.

Kashyap's post attracted sharp criticism and police complaints, with accusations that he had hurt the social and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community through objectionable comments. The issue escalated when Brahmin groups raised objections not only to the filmmaker's remarks but also to the content of Phule, claiming the film promotes casteism and distorts historical narratives.

In response to the growing controversy, Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to express regret for his words. The Gangs of Wasseypur director admitted that, in a moment of anger, he crossed a line while replying to a provocative comment.

"In anger, while replying to someone, I forgot my limits. And I spoke badly about the entire Brahmin community. That community, whose many people have been in my life, are still there and contributes a lot. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking," said Kashyap in his apology post.

He further extended his apology to his peers, family, and members of the Brahmin community, acknowledging that his indecent language was unacceptable. "By saying such things, I myself deviated from the topic. I apologise from the bottom of my heart to this community, to whom I did not want to say this, but in anger, I wrote it while replying to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my colleagues, my family and the community for my way of speaking, for my indecent language."

Kashyap also vowed to work on his anger issues and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future. "I will work on not letting this happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I have to discuss the issue, I will use the correct words. I hope you will forgive me," he added.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the filmmaker, as Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, is scheduled for release on April 25. The film has faced multiple hurdles, including objections from Brahmin groups and censor board cuts.