INTERVIEW: Anurag Kashyap On Why Stars Don’t Work For Him, Bollywood’s Box Office Obsession And His Financial Struggles

Anurag Kashyap has always been difficult to slot into neat categories. For over two decades, he has worked as director, writer, producer, mentor, and most recently actor, refusing to play by the rules of an industry that thrives on predictability. If Bollywood thrives on spectacle, Kashyap’s cinema often tears away the glitter to reveal the grime. His stories are populated by gangsters without glamour, women who refuse clichés, and middle-class homes that look and feel lived in rather than set-designed. He has given Indian cinema some of its most defining moments, like Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Raman Raghav 2, and with these films he nurtured countless actors and technicians who now carry the baton forward.

But Kashyap’s career has never followed a straight line. His journey has been full of sharp turns, reinventions and significant gaps between projects. At different points, he has been labelled a maverick, a troublemaker, a genius, a failure, and even a copy of Ram Gopal Varma. Through it all, he has kept making films in his own way, sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly, but never the way others expect him to.

Now, as his new film Nishaanchi gears up for release on September 19, Kashyap sits at an unusual crossroads. The industry that once celebrated him with cult status has grown colder and more obsessed with box office numbers. Yet he is making movies with the same stubborn refusal to play safe.

The Realism Of The Body

Talking about making his characters look real, Kashyap remembers preparing Gangs of Wasseypur. With his sprawling saga of coal mafia families in Dhanbad, the filmmaker rejected Bollywood's obsession over the six-pack and chiselled physique.

“Real gangsters don’t look like that,” he tells ETV Bharat correspondent Keertikumar Kadam. “They are agile, wiry, quick to run, climb, escape. Survival doesn’t come from showing off muscles, it comes from outsmarting and outrunning your enemy. That was the body I wanted in my film.”

He asked his actors to shed weight, change their walk and also rewire their posture. Manoj Bajpayee, who played Sardar Khan, transformed into a lean, sharp-eyed figure whose menace lay in unpredictability rather than sheer bulk. “Even I went on a diet with them,” Kashyap laughs as he recalls Wasseypur days.

That same approach he follows for Nishaanchi. The film tells the story of twin brothers. One who slips into crime, and another who pursues engineering and a straight life. Both are played by debutant actor Aaishvary Thackeray. “He shot one part first, then lost weight, reshaped himself, and returned to play the second,” Kashyap says. “Even he didn’t know in the beginning that it was a double role. That surprise, that process, is what kept it fresh. Hindi cinema hasn’t often dared to do something like this.”

Finding Silence In Bengaluru

For someone often described as outspoken, Kashyap insists that silence is his truest mode of working. “People think I’m always cribbing, but that’s not the truth,” he says. “I prefer working quietly. When the film comes out, then people realise what I’ve been doing all this time.”

Mumbai, however, had stopped offering him that space. “The industry there started to see me as dangerous. Anything I said was twisted into clickbait headlines. Slowly, people stopped calling me. I felt isolated.”

The shift to Bengaluru was less dramatic than it sounds. He simply moved, set up base, and discovered a calm he hadn’t known in years. “Here, I don’t waste time chasing validation at parties. My mind is clear. In eight months, I’ve written more than I managed in three years in Mumbai. Bengaluru gave me back my silence.”

Why Stars Don’t Work For Him

Over the years, Kashyap’s films have developed a distinct stamp. They are gritty, unpredictable, and atmospheric. Yet he resists the idea of having a signature style. “Films carve out their own paths if you work honestly,” he says. “I don’t impose a look or tone. I trust my younger teams... cinematographers, assistants, technicians. They make choices, I let them. Responsibility brings out their best. That’s why each of my films looks different.”