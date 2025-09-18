INTERVIEW: Anurag Kashyap On Why Stars Don’t Work For Him, Bollywood’s Box Office Obsession And His Financial Struggles
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Anurag Kashyap talks about number games, women in his cinema, and why he prefers working with newcomers rather than stars.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap has always been difficult to slot into neat categories. For over two decades, he has worked as director, writer, producer, mentor, and most recently actor, refusing to play by the rules of an industry that thrives on predictability. If Bollywood thrives on spectacle, Kashyap’s cinema often tears away the glitter to reveal the grime. His stories are populated by gangsters without glamour, women who refuse clichés, and middle-class homes that look and feel lived in rather than set-designed. He has given Indian cinema some of its most defining moments, like Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Raman Raghav 2, and with these films he nurtured countless actors and technicians who now carry the baton forward.
But Kashyap’s career has never followed a straight line. His journey has been full of sharp turns, reinventions and significant gaps between projects. At different points, he has been labelled a maverick, a troublemaker, a genius, a failure, and even a copy of Ram Gopal Varma. Through it all, he has kept making films in his own way, sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly, but never the way others expect him to.
Now, as his new film Nishaanchi gears up for release on September 19, Kashyap sits at an unusual crossroads. The industry that once celebrated him with cult status has grown colder and more obsessed with box office numbers. Yet he is making movies with the same stubborn refusal to play safe.
The Realism Of The Body
Talking about making his characters look real, Kashyap remembers preparing Gangs of Wasseypur. With his sprawling saga of coal mafia families in Dhanbad, the filmmaker rejected Bollywood's obsession over the six-pack and chiselled physique.
“Real gangsters don’t look like that,” he tells ETV Bharat correspondent Keertikumar Kadam. “They are agile, wiry, quick to run, climb, escape. Survival doesn’t come from showing off muscles, it comes from outsmarting and outrunning your enemy. That was the body I wanted in my film.”
He asked his actors to shed weight, change their walk and also rewire their posture. Manoj Bajpayee, who played Sardar Khan, transformed into a lean, sharp-eyed figure whose menace lay in unpredictability rather than sheer bulk. “Even I went on a diet with them,” Kashyap laughs as he recalls Wasseypur days.
That same approach he follows for Nishaanchi. The film tells the story of twin brothers. One who slips into crime, and another who pursues engineering and a straight life. Both are played by debutant actor Aaishvary Thackeray. “He shot one part first, then lost weight, reshaped himself, and returned to play the second,” Kashyap says. “Even he didn’t know in the beginning that it was a double role. That surprise, that process, is what kept it fresh. Hindi cinema hasn’t often dared to do something like this.”
Finding Silence In Bengaluru
For someone often described as outspoken, Kashyap insists that silence is his truest mode of working. “People think I’m always cribbing, but that’s not the truth,” he says. “I prefer working quietly. When the film comes out, then people realise what I’ve been doing all this time.”
Mumbai, however, had stopped offering him that space. “The industry there started to see me as dangerous. Anything I said was twisted into clickbait headlines. Slowly, people stopped calling me. I felt isolated.”
The shift to Bengaluru was less dramatic than it sounds. He simply moved, set up base, and discovered a calm he hadn’t known in years. “Here, I don’t waste time chasing validation at parties. My mind is clear. In eight months, I’ve written more than I managed in three years in Mumbai. Bengaluru gave me back my silence.”
Why Stars Don’t Work For Him
Over the years, Kashyap’s films have developed a distinct stamp. They are gritty, unpredictable, and atmospheric. Yet he resists the idea of having a signature style. “Films carve out their own paths if you work honestly,” he says. “I don’t impose a look or tone. I trust my younger teams... cinematographers, assistants, technicians. They make choices, I let them. Responsibility brings out their best. That’s why each of my films looks different.”
It’s also why he prefers working with newcomers rather than stars. “Stars come with baggage. There’s a fixed expectation of what they must do, and if you don’t meet it, the director is blamed. With new actors, you can experiment. They don’t carry that pressure. They prepare, they push themselves, and sometimes they surprise even me.”
Portrayal Of Women
One of Kashyap’s consistent departures from mainstream cinema has been his portrayal of women. In his films, they are rarely passive victims or ornamental presences. They are complex, layered, and often the real engines of the story.
“I’ve never liked the stereotype of the ‘girl next door’,” he says firmly. “It flattens women into clichés. I’m drawn to strong, complicated women characters who fight, love, betray, and endure. That’s what makes them interesting.”
He points to Vedika Pinto, the lead in Nishaanchi. “She had the right look. Like a Kanpur version of Madhuri Dixit. But more importantly, she wanted to act. She wasn’t content being the hero’s girlfriend. That hunger was important.”
This clarity, Kashyap admits, comes from home. “My mother ran both farm and house as a young woman. That strength and that resilience have always been around me. Women are braver than men, inside and outside. That’s what I try to bring to the screen.”
On Box Office Game
Having been part of Indian cinema for more than three decades, Kashyap has watched the industry change around him. He traces one turning point back to Ghajini, the Aamir Khan-starrer that crossed Rs 100 crore and set off a new obsession with box office milestones.
“After Ghajini, every film had to make Rs 200, 300 crores. That trap destroyed many companies. Filmmakers began copying what had already worked instead of experimenting. Suddenly, all the conversations were happening in producers’ offices, not in writers’ rooms. Cinema was no longer about ideas. It was about numbers.”
The shift has been brutal. “This profession is ruthless. A film is considered a hit only if it makes huge money. But a film works only by magic. No one knows that formula in advance. Yet people keep chasing it.”
Learning To Let Go
There was a time when Kashyap fought these battles loudly, taking on producers, critics, even governments. Today, he has mellowed. “I used to fight when I felt people were listening. Now, everyone is too busy with their own struggles. The world has scattered us. Ramuji is in Hyderabad, I’m in Bengaluru Dibakar is in Himachal. The marketplace has changed, and nothing is really in our control anymore.”
Does he worry about being written off? “Many times people have said I’m finished. Some even call me Ram Gopal Varma 2.0. But look at Ramuji! He now makes films only for himself, without trying to please anyone. I respect that. I’m trying to walk the same path.”
Acting As Compulsion
Though best known as a filmmaker, Kashyap occasionally acts, often out of necessity rather than desire. “Acting is hard for me. Filmmaking is natural, but acting is survival. Sometimes thirty days of acting gives me the money that years of filmmaking can’t.”
He remembers a period of depression and financial struggle. “I had no money, and suddenly my daughter announced she wanted to marry. I had to take responsibility. I agreed to act in a remake project purely for the money. In the South, I felt safer from failure. Vijay Sethupathi himself asked me to act, and there, the directors take responsibility for your performance. That gave me confidence.”
What's Ahead
Despite the ups and downs, Kashyap remains relentlessly focused on his work. He avoids reviews, doesn’t engage with online criticism, and takes feedback only from producers. For young filmmakers, his advice is blunt and simple: “Just start making films. Don’t wait for permission.”
Nishaanchi, spanning three decades and paying homage to the thrillers of 70s cinema, is another attempt to tell a story in his own way, free from expectations. Whether the industry embraces it or not is no longer his concern.
For Kashyap, cinema has never been about fitting into moulds. It has always been about breaking them, even if it means walking alone. “The work is the only thing that matters,” he says, almost dismissively. And then, as if to remind himself, he adds, “That’s what will outlast everything else.”
