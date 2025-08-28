Anurag Kashyap Calls Nishaanchi His 'Full-On Salim-Javed Film,' Narrates How It Got Greenlit Mid-Flight

Hyderabad: Anurag Kashyap has always thrived on surprises, and this time the filmmaker has pulled one off with Nishaanchi. He kept the film under wraps for nearly nine years before dropping its teaser earlier this month. The project carries an added intrigue. It marks the screen debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, son of Smita Thackeray and grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“The whole idea was that people should discover the film when the teaser drops. This unnecessary build-up often raises expectations that only lead to disappointment,” Kashyap explained in a recent interview, speaking of his decision to stay silent about the film until the official announcement.

The filmmaker, who shifted base from Mumbai to Bengaluru and has lately been busy acting down South, last enthralled audiences as a director with Kennedy in 2023. But Nishaanchi, he says, has been sitting close to his heart since 2016. “I wrote the script then and waited for it to happen. And while it took me years, this actually turned out to be the fastest film to get a green signal,” he recalled.

That greenlight, Kashyap narrated, happened on a flight. “I was on a long flight to Melbourne, sitting next to Aparna Purohit, who was then head of Amazon. I gave her the script to read. There was WiFi on the plane, so she even sent it to her team. By the time we landed, the film was greenlit. That’s how easy it was... by chance.” Nishaanchi will now see a wide theatrical release, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

For Kashyap, the discovery of his leading man Aaishvary was also unexpected. “By chance, I saw his showreel. Alaya F was showing me something, and I noticed this boy doing monologues of Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. He even did the climax monologue of Shool, for which I was the dialogue writer. I didn’t know who he was.”

Aaishvary, Kashyap adds, has given the film more than just his acting. “He has given me four years of his life. He is also a very talented musician... he composed one and sang two songs for the film.”

The debutant is playing a double role in Nishaanchi, something Kashyap admits he threw at him as a challenge. “I told him, you give me the time and the hard work, you become two brothers, and it’ll be a double role. If you can’t, then you get one role and I’ll find another actor." Kashyap says that Aaishvary took it seriously and lived in Kanpur where the movie is set, and worked on himself. The film spans three decades, so it needed not just physicality but a certain energy and body language.

Describing Nishaanchi, Kashyap calls it his most mainstream outing in years. “It’s a crime drama that follows a family unit over two generations, across three decades. It’s my full-on Salim–Javed film, with that kind of hero, that kind of payoff.”

Alongside Aaishvary, the film features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and veteran actor Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi is set for a big screen release on September 19.